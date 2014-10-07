This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Plan B Disaster Recovery has transformed the world of disaster recovery, enabling the mid market to have a hot standby solution for a price comparable to traditional disaster recovery methods.

The cloud disaster recovery provider has pioneered Pre-recovery - recovering IT systems in advance so taking the stress our of IT recoveries and making them near instantaneous.

Utilising the cloud and automation, their Pre-recovery solution has the benefits of reducing recovery times to just minutes, guaranteeing recovery (because recovered systems have already been tested) and making the whole process simple for customers at a price that's not been achieved previously.

For a free 30 day trial visit the website www.planb.co.uk

Address

Merlin House

Brunel Road

Theale

Berkshire

Telephone: 08448 707999

Email: info@planb.co.uk