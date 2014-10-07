This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Plan B Disaster Recovery has transformed the world of disaster recovery, enabling the mid market to have a hot standby solution for a price comparable to traditional disaster recovery methods.
The cloud disaster recovery provider has pioneered Pre-recovery - recovering IT systems in advance so taking the stress our of IT recoveries and making them near instantaneous.
Utilising the cloud and automation, their Pre-recovery solution has the benefits of reducing recovery times to just minutes, guaranteeing recovery (because recovered systems have already been tested) and making the whole process simple for customers at a price that's not been achieved previously.
For a free 30 day trial visit the website www.planb.co.uk
Address
Merlin House
Brunel Road
Theale
Berkshire
Telephone: 08448 707999
Email: info@planb.co.uk