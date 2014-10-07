This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 1987, Praim is a global vendor of Thin Clients, centralized management systems, Printing Solutions, and Specialized Embedded Systems.

Thanks to the partnerships with Citrix, IBM, Microsoft, VMware and the most important systems integrators , Praim asserted itself as one of the major player on the IT panorama worldwide.. The entire product line of Praim Thin Client is certified Citrix ready and VMware ready.

Praim is the only Italian company developing software components for all major operating systems such as Microsoft Windows CE, Windows 7 Embedded, Windows XP Embedded and Linux(our embedded Linux distribution called ThinOX). The development includes also the software (Praim ThinMan) for the centralized management of thin clients’ environment.

Thanks to the quality of its products, Praim has become throughout the years the Italian market leader in the thin client sector. The company has already started its expansion worldwide and the IP EXPO will formally seal its global trend formally introducing Praim to the UK and EMEA markets.

Praim LTD, our English operation, will ensure direct support to the channel and the English market.

We therefore invite and look forward to meeting with you at our stand A68 to visit and discover our products.

For more information visit our website www.praim.co.uk or write to info@praim.com

Address

Praim Ltd

Lakeside House, 1 Furzeground Way

Stockley Park

Uxbridge

Telephone: +44 (0) 752 656 2879

Email: info@praim.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PraimSrl

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/PraimThinClient

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/2321311?trk=tyah