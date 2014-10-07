This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Promon allows app developers to prevent malware compromising their apps and enables users to securely use an app even on devices with existing malware.

With Promon Shield the app owner can provide users with highly secure apps without altering the user experience.

Promon Shield is used globally by many millions of users at some of the leading finance and enterprise companies and also within government.

