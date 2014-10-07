This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Founded in 2006, Prosperon Networks provide IT Management solutions from vendors such as SolarWinds, AppNeta, Netfort, Plixer International and Action Packed! Networks.

We also offer a broad range of professional services to ensure these solutions are installed and configured correctly, as well as providing full training so that you get the best product experience.

Since our inception Prosperon Networks have overseen some of the largest SolarWinds Orion deployments in Europe from SMB to Enterprise class clients.

Stop by the stand to meet with our SolarWinds Certified Technical Engineers and Training Manager where we will be providing 1 on 1 demonstrations of the SolarWinds suite, so you can review any areas of your monitoring and management platform.

Our Key Facts:

*Home Office Security Clearance to work on sensitive Government sites

*Longest Serving Platinum Partner for SolarWinds

*Award Winning SolarWinds Partner (latest in Q3 2013)

*Over 600+ onsite consultancy days provided since 2008

*100+ candidates trained on our vendor’s management solutions

*Full SolarWinds Classroom Courses in our dedicated training suite.

*Prosperon Networks have trained the most SolarWinds Certified Professionals in the UK

Address

Ambrose House

55 Chapel Road

Worthing

West Sussex

Telephone: 0845 8331185

Email: info@prosperon.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Prosperon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Prosperon-Networks/130979930303579?ref=hl

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/826099?trk=tyah