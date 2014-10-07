This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Pulsant is an award winning company that provides enterprise-class IT services to over 3,000 customers, ranging from SMEs to large private and public sector organisations. The company is one of the UK’s largest providers of Managed Hosting, Cloud Computing, Colocation and Managed Networks.

Pulsant owns and operates a resilient 10gb core network connecting its 10 wholly owned ISO 27001 compliant data centres across the UK, of which certain sites are also ILS2, ILS3 and PCI certified. The company also provides services internationally from data centres in New York, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. As an active member of the Green Grid consortium, Pulsant operates a green data centre strategy and all of its UK sites are powered by 100 per cent renewable sources.

With a focus on providing world-class technology, Pulsant employs an expert team that creates advanced and innovative solutions that optimise performance and cost-effectively manage, store and safeguard data.

In 2013 Pulsant was awarded the Royal Warrant as a provider of hosted IT and data centre services to the Royal household.

