This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Purdicom, formerly known as Selcoms, is an award winning distributor specialising in Wireless, Cloud & Security technologies. Purdicom is a dynamic & proactive value-add distributor with exceptional technical, sales & marketing support unlike any other. Its vendors include Ruckus Wireless, Cambium Networks, Purple Wi-Fi, Siklu & more. Its product portfolio is fitting for all Wireless, Cloud & Security scenarios ranging from Wi-Fi, Point to Point/Multipoint, Wireless Security, Social Wi-Fi Analytics, Networking & more.

Address

Mitchell House

Unit 4, Woolley Barns

Wantage

Oxfordshire

Telephone: 01488637230

Email: hello@purdi.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/purdicom

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/purdicom