Purple WiFi is cloud-based guest WiFi software, allowing guests to access free WiFi through social media authentication, while generating analytical data such as age, gender and location and marketing opportunities in return.

Purple WiFi is unique and natively integrated with key wireless manufacturers and boasts a fast-developing, cutting edge feature set that is designed to meet the needs of venues in terms of customer engagement and return on investment and delivers an offload solution for carriers.

Key features include enhanced social reach, customer analytics data with access adapted to hierarchy requirements, advertising & vouchers, content filtering, presence analytics & data offload.

Address

Purple WiFi

1 Henry Square

225 Old Street

Ashton Under Lyne

Telephone: 0333 101 4138

Email: kerry.wright@purplewifi.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PurpleWiFi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PurpleWiFi

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/2702879