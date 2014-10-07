This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 1985, Q Associates is one of the UK’s leading IT infrastructure and data management solutions specialists with considerable experience in the implementation of high performance IT. At Q Associates we live and breathe information technology and we're passionate about the difference it can make to an organisation when you get it right. As an award-winning IT specialist, we work closely with many of the world’s most exciting and innovative technology companies. Whether it is the delivery of critical applications or harnessing relentless data growth, we can design, deploy and support powerful solutions that help our clients achieve and surpass their goals by applying the best that technology has to offer. Our aim is to collaborate with our clients, combine our skills and knowledge and provide versatile solutions designed for today’s changing market.

Address

7-9 Langley Business Court

Worlds End

Newbury

Berkshire

Telephone: 01635 248181

Email: info@qassociates.co.uk

Website: http://www.qassociates.co.uk/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/qassociates

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/qassociates