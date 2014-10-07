This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



QLogic® is a global leader and technology innovator in high performance networking solutions that are optimized for today’s demanding data centers. The company’s leadership in product design and maturity of software stack make it the top choice to address I/O requirements for virtualized, converged, and cloud environments.

QLogic offers a diverse product portfolio, delivering adapters, switches, routers, and ASICs that power today's data, storage, and server networks for leading Global 2000 corporations as well as enable solutions from leading technology providers, including Cisco, Dell, EMC, Hitachi Data Systems, HP, IBM, NetApp, and Oracle.

Address

QLogic Corporation

Quatro House

Lyon Way, Frimley

Camberley

Telephone: +44 (0)1276804670