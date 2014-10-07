This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 2004, Qsan Technology Inc is the specialist providing a complete product line of network storage including iSCSI SAN, Fibre Channel SAN & Unified Storage for worldwide enterprises and small and medium-sized business (SMB). Qsan products deliver the best price-performance value to help budget-constrained customers greatly enhance the efficiency in the working environment.

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Qsan storage expertise specializes in flexible production capability. Qsan has a clear go-to-market strategy that revolves around distribution partners in the European tier-1 markets, the United States and the Greater China Region. Based on the vision of "making data smart," Qsan's technology aims at making business data smart enough to be always available under any unexpected circumstances, efficient enough not to waste any IT investment, and allowing easy retrieval during the whole ILM (information lifecycle management) process.

Address

4F, No.103, Rui-Hu Street, Nei-Hu District, Taipei

Telephone: +886-2-7720-2118 ext 107

Email: sales@QsanTechnology.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/QsanTaiwan

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/QsanTechnology

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/qsan-technology-inc-