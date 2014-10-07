This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

QualiSystems is an automation pioneer providing organizations with unparalleled Test Automation and Lab

Management solutions that drive innovation, efficiency and ROI. QualiSystems TestShell Framework has already

proven itself as an industry-critical solution in North America, APAC, Europe and the Middle East, where it is used

by market leaders from a wide spectrum of industries.

Our solution TestShell is an end-to-end software framework for lab management, device provisioning and test automation.

The software is used by carriers, network service providers, data centres, enterprises, and device manufacturers.

TestShell provides complete lab management, resource scheduling, automated device provisioning, topology

creation, test automation and comprehensive reporting and analysis. TestShell helps organizations to improve

product quality, optimize lab performance, shorten time-to-market, and significantly reduce capital and operational

expenditures.

Led by highly experienced management team and a highly motivated technical team, and backed by world-class investors, QualiSystems is committed to its vision of bringing about the new generation of Test Automation.

The company headquarters and expert R&D team are located in Israel. Direct Sales and Customer Support centers are held in Germany, United Kingdom, United States, China India and Taiwan. QualiSystems growing global presence includes representatives across EMEA, APAC and North America.

QualiSystems is ISO 9001:2000; 90003:2004 (IQNET) certified, and a Microsoft gold certified partner. As such, QualiSystems is committed to the highest quality procedures and standards.

Address

QualiSystems Ltd

20 Ha’Carmel St.

Ganey-Tikva

Telephone: +972-77-901-4000