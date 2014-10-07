This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

RandomStorm provides vulnerability scanning and intrusion detection services to help companies in the public sector, retail, hospitality, financial and utility industries to improve their security posture and comply with industry guidelines and data protection regulations. The company is a CREST and CESG CHECK security consultancy and certified as both an Approved Scanning Vendor and Qualified Security Assessor by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. http://www.randomstorm.com

RandomStorm, will be showcasing its latest Log Management and File Integrity solution (StormAgent) and IDS system (StormProbe) on stand A6 at IP Expo 2014

StormAgent represents a step-change in Log analysis capability. At the core of the system RandomStorm’s unique IEA algorithm identifies classifies and stores alerts into IP and time based Events associated with Instances of matched rules. Capable of processing up to 28 million logs per day StormAgent categorises recurring alerts into manageable and meaningful groups associated with specific hosts across the network.

StormProbe scans network traffic for known malware signatures and anomalous behaviour grouping rule-matches into logical Instances including the associated Alerts grouped into time-based Events, classified in order of severity.

Address

Equinox 2

Audby Lane

Wetherby

West Yorkshire

Telephone: 0845 643 0995

Email: sales@randomstorm.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/randomstorm

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/randomstorm

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/randomstorm-ltd