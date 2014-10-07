This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Rapid7 is the leading provider of security risk intelligence. Its integrated vulnerability management and penetration testing products, Nexpose and Metasploit, empower organizations to obtain accurate, actionable and contextual intelligence into their threat and risk posture. Rapid7's solutions are used by more than 2,000 enterprises and government agencies in more than 65 countries, while the Company's free products are downloaded more than one million times per year and enhanced by the more than 175,000 members of its open source security community. Rapid7 has been recognized as one of the fastest growing security companies by Inc. Magazine and as a "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe. Its products are top rated by Gartner®, Forrester® and SC Magazine. The Company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information about Rapid7, please visit http://www.rapid7.com.

Address

Barbara Strozzilaan 201

Amsterdam

Telephone: +31 20 240 2595

Email: info@rapid7.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/rapid7

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Rapid7/144972014616