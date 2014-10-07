This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



REACT is at the forefront of Technology and Innovative solutions in the Secure Mobile Networking, Business Continuity and Business Intelligence Revolution. As a solution provider, our value lies in our professional services and operational support. We can assist with all aspects of system deployment: from initial consultancy, capacity planning and design, through to test, commissoining, maintenance and support.

We provide agnostic Consultancy and Bespoke Managed Services for those customers who want peace of mind in that their entire IT infrastructure is being monitored 24/7.

We offer leading solutions for Wireless and Wi-Fi, Server Virtualization, Storage Area Networks, Disaster Recovery, Secure Digital Archiving, Application Acceleration and Delivery, Thin Clients, Virtual Desktops, Remote Access, Network and user security, IP infrastructure, Voice over IP, Real Time Location Services, Business Intelligence software as a service and much more. Our scalable solutions, optimised for performance and security, produce unprecedented return on investment and growth into the next generation of networking.

Address

Communications House

26 York Street

Mayfair

London

Telephone: 020 7873 2387

Email: info@react-is.com

Website: http://www.react-is.com