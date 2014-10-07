This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Red Box Recorders is a global provider of voice and data recording solutions that solve technical and complex business challenges in a smart and effective way. The Red Box Quantify Recording Suite is designed to help organisations achieve compliance, monitor quality, perform audio analytics and evaluate a wide range of data sources including fixed-line and mobile devices, radios, screen recordings, instant messaging and social media.

Trusted by leading companies across the world, Quantify enables organisations to comply with the latest recording regulations, improve customer satisfaction and efficiency while reducing operational costs. It is easy to install and maintain, and can be integrated with communications systems from major vendors. Customers include businesses and organisations in the finance and public safety sectors and leading contact centres.

Red Box has offices worldwide and is supported globally by a network of over 300 partners to deliver the highest levels of quality, service and support.

Address

Red Box Recorders Ltd

Bradmore Business Park

Loughborough Road

Nottingham

Telephone: 0115 937 7100

Email: zpankova@redboxrecorders.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/redboxrecorders

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/redboxrecorders

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/129933