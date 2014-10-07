This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Redcentric is a customer focused end to end managed service provider delivering innovative technology to improve business productivity and efficiency.

Redcentric was borne from a demerge from Redstone earlier this year. Combining the expertise of Redstone and its recent acquisition of Maxima, Redcentric takes a hands-on consultative approach to IT managed services.

The IT landscape has changed significantly over recent years, and is constantly evolving; Redcentric is built around today's modern IT challenges offering application, collaboration, infrastructure, network and security services.

Redcentric has approximately 250 employees and is trusted by some of the world’s leading companies – everything from high street shops to international media companies. While a new brand, Redcentric has a trading history of over 15 years and floated on AIM in April 2013.

Through our extensive experience and thirst for innovation, we are ready for you to challenge us and see how we can help your organisation.

Address

Broad Street House

55 Old Broad Street

London

Telephone: 0845 034 1111

Website: http://www.redcentricplc.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/redcentricplc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/redcentric