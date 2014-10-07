This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 2001, Repeatit have developed the concept of fixed broadband wireless access for operators. The system, RS/3, enables operators and service providers to offer wireless local loop services with outstanding management capabilities.

A comprehensive management system is central to any service provider offering revenue generating services at the same time striving to keep the operational expenses to a minimum. The cornerstones of the design have always remained high quality systems designed for outdoor applications with superior management capabilities.

Repeatit introduced its first system based on 802.11b in 2001 and has since proved its high quality with installations ranging from desert to arctic conditions. In 2004 we expanded to 802.11 a/g and during 2010 we continued to improve our product portfolio with 802.11n and proprietary TDD protocols.

Address

Hamngatan 33, Sundbyberg

Telephone: +46708333221

Email: info@repeatit.se