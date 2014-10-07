This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Riello UPS Ltd is the UK subsidiary of Riello UPS S.p.A, Europe’s leading manufacturer of uninterruptible power supplies and standby power systems from 400VA to 6MVA. The company is part of the Riello Elettronica Group, with subsidiary businesses and support offices worldwide.

The Riello UPS brand stands for reliability, innovation and customer service; winning numerous awards that recognise commitments to Product Line Leadership and Customer Value Enhancement. In 2007, Riello UPS were proud to become official sponsor to the Ducati Corse MotoGP team.

Thanks to its focus on customer service, investments and experience, Riello UPS has become a market leader in Europe and one of the World’s top five UPS manufacturers.

The Riello UPS product range includes solutions for powering the smallest desktop PCs or the latest super computers used within the most advanced data centre operations. Riello UPS power solutions can be found within banks, hospitals, airports and almost anywhere a continuous electrical supply is critical.

By adopting a consultative approach and ‘service’ ethic, Riello UPS Ltd enable our customers to achieve the ultimate in power protection for their business. We combine cutting-edge technology with our comprehensive and un-equalled range of service options to offer real value.

From electrical installation and commissioning, to on-going maintenance and product training, we cover all the bases to achieve cost-effective power continuity solutions that take our customers from where they are today, to where they want to be in the future.

Address

Clywedog Road North - Unit 50

Wrexham Industrial Estate

Wrexham (WRX)

Telephone: 0800 269 394

Twitter: https://twitter.com/riello_ups_uk