Ring the changes and try a new web browser: UC Browser

Your handset will have a web browser pre-installed, but that might not be the best option for you, and there are lots of others to try. Ideally you want a browser that has a light footprint, maximises its use of screen area, has a great user interface that is easy to get around, and caters for necessities like multiple windows, incognito browsing and text only mode. And that's just for starters.

Enter UC Browser which offers key features like those above, and includes themes and a night mode which controls screen brightness for you. There are other nice features like the ability to share downloaded files by Bluetooth or QR code, downloading directly to an SD card and a rather neat speed dial mode for bookmarks. If you often download large files, then the ability for downloads to continue over Wi-Fi even when the screen is locked will appeal.

Android users benefit from a range of add-ons that can help speed things up further, including a Facebook browsing speed booster, in-page search tool, translator, gesture controls and more.

Click here to download UC Browser for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: UC Browser

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free