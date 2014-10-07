This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Rise is the channel sales division of Fasthosts Internet Group. Based in Gloucester UK, Rise provides Cloud Computing and hosted IT services to a variety of customers through its channel partners and partner proposition of DataCenter on Demand™ which is a highly flexible, scalable and on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) product portfolio allowing for seamless integration of standalone and hybrid cloud solutions.

Rise host these services from their UK based datacenters and provide infrastructure support 24/7/365. In recognition of its commitment to delivering products and services for outstanding adoption and application of innovation, Rise was named 2011 winner of The Global Hosting Solutions Partner of the Year Award, at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Awards, as well as being awarded the Microsoft Hyper-V Cloud Partner of the year in March 2011.

Address

RISE

Discovery House

154 Southgate Street

Gloucester

Telephone: 08445 832 500