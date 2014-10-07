This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Rittal Limited

The requirements placed by a company on its data centre are dependent on a wide range of factors. Regardless of whether a company has a few racks or several hundred servers, every CIO is reliant upon availability and efficiency.

“Rittal – The System.” offers a perfectly coordinated platform for this purpose – from systematic requirement analysis and planning of the entire data centre, to physical security, through to configuration with precise-fit, efficient IT infrastructure components. This includes robust racks for server and network technology, efficient power supply and protection, and energy-saving climate control components. The system is rounded off by monitoring and security solutions, the RiZone management software, and global customer service. In this way, Rittal offers a product portfolio

that is unique on the market, and totally scalable, from the basic solution right through to high-density computing.

Rittal – The System. Faster – better – worldwide.

Address

Rittal Limited

Braithwell Way

Hellaby Industrial Estate

Rotherham

Telephone: 01709 704000

Email: information@rittal.co.uk