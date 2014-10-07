This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Ruckus Wireless, pioneer in the wireless infrastructure market, enables carriers and enterprises to stay ahead of the exploding demand for high-bandwidth applications and services. Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi technology redefines what’s possible in wireless network performance with flexibility, reliability, and affordability.

It's a combination of innovative features needed to achieve the goal of delivering the most consistent, highest-speed wireless performance possible, anywhere, everywhere, all the time: Adaptive Signal Control, Interference Mitigation, Capacity-driven Channel Assignment, Dynamic Polarization Diversity, Maximized Signal Strength, Network Capacity Optimization.

Ruckus can provide all of the components necessary to deliver Pervasive Performance. There are plenty of companies who can claim a few of these features, but none can provide the complete package. That's why Ruckus has and continues to be a market leader in smart wireless systems.

Ruckus Wi-Fi systems, with on our with our patented BeamFlex™ technology, are deployed in hundreds of thousands of locations across the globe. Our flagship product line, ZoneFlex™ Smart WLAN WLAN systems gives enterprises and carriers a full-range of indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions for every imaginable application from streaming IP-based video over Wi-Fi to 3G offloading, wireless broadband access to high-speed 802.11n wireless LANs. ZoneFlex is the only centralized Smart WLAN system that combines Smart Wi-Fi and Smart Mesh networking technology within a single, powerful, wallet-friendly solution.

Ruckus hardware, software, and services help enterprises and carriers increase the range and reliability of their Wi-Fi networks, reduce the cost of deployment, and ensure consistent performance even in the most challenging environments.

Address

Neptune House

Mercury Business Park

Wooburn Green

Bucks

Telephone: +44 7880 781 573

Email: uksales@ruckuswireless.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/RuckusEMEA

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/RuckusWirelessUK

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/165796?trk=tyah