This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



SafeNet is a leading global provider of data protection. For over 25 years, Fortune 500 global corporations and government agencies have turned to SafeNet to secure and protect their most valuable data assets and intellectual property. SafeNet’s data-centric approach focuses on the protection of high value information throughout its lifecycle, from the data center to the cloud. More than 25,000 customers across commercial enterprises and government agencies trust SafeNet to protect and control access to sensitive data, manage risk, ensure compliance, and secure virtual and cloud environments.

Address

3 River Court

Camberley

Surrey

Telephone: 01276 608 005

Email: chris.owen@safenet-inc.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SafeNetUK

Facebook: http://en-gb.facebook.com/SafeNetInc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/safenet