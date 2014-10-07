This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Enterprise WANs face two main areas of concern: connectivity and applications. Key issues include limited bandwidth, long network delays and packet loss. Complications arise from transmission of large volumes of data and low transmission efficiency of the applications themselves (which were most likely designed for LANs) when operating across a WAN.

SANGFOR WAN optimization delivers multi-layer WAN optimization, improving the data transmission efficiency over physical links and significantly improving application responsiveness, especially in environments of packet loss and high latency. Improvements are especially noticeable with applications that work very inefficiently over the WAN.

SANGFOR WAN optimization uses signature-based stream caching, which can reduce redundant WAN data by as much as 30 to 90 percent. Its multi-layer optimisation results in much speedier data transmission, avoiding or delaying expensive bandwidth upgrades, accelerating user traffic and ultimately delivering excellent ROI.

After deploying SANGFOR WAN optimization solutions, enterprise headquarters, branch locations and partners can experience accelerated network performance of important applications and data, anywhere in the world. SANGFOR WAN optimization delivers a LAN-like experience over the enterprise WAN.

For a more scalable, complete infrastructure acceleration solution, look no further than SANGFOR WAN optimization. The products can also leverage built-in VPN to provision an accelerated VPN service to support remote users with flexible and diversified virtual enterprise connectivity.

