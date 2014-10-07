This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Big Data, Hadoop, Cloudera and SAS

SAS support for big data, Cloudera and Hadoop, centres on a singular goal – helping you know more, faster, to make better decisions. Regardless of how you use the technology, every project should go through an iterative and continuous improvement cycle including data preparation and management, data visualization and exploration, model development, model deployment and monitoring.

SAS capabilities span this entire analytics (data-to-decision) life cycle. From data aggregation to powerful analytics – you can derive insights and quickly turn your big Hadoop data into bigger opportunities.

SAS is focused on analytics, not storage, we offer a flexible approach to choosing hardware and database vendors. We work with you to deploy the right mix of technologies, including the ability to deploy Hadoop with other data warehouse technologies.

Success of any project is determined by the value it brings. Metrics built around revenue generation, margins, risk reduction and process improvements will help small pilot projects gain wider acceptance. Many organizations are looking at how they can implement a project or two in Hadoop, with plans to add more in the future.

SAS is the leader in business analytics software and services, and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market. SAS is the powerful success behind many public and private sector initiatives across the globe. Through innovative solutions, SAS helps customers at more than 70,000 sites improve performance and deliver value by making better decisions faster. Since 1976 SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

