This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



SCC is Europe’s largest independent technology solutions provider around the infrastructure, The Group has regional operations in five different countries, employs over 7,000 professional staff and has delivered sustained, profitable growth for some 35 years, with annual turnover exceeding £2.5 billion.

As a Cisco Gold Certified Partner, we have the broadest range of in-depth technical skills and customer success in selling, deploying and providing services for Cisco Solutions. We have integrated Cisco Lifecycle Services into our offerings and demonstrated a high level of customer satisfaction whilst attaining all of the following four advanced specialisations: Unified communications, Routing and Switching, Security, and Wireless LAN.

As a result, Gold Certification has reinforced our role as a trusted technical advisor around collaboration, virtualisation and borderless networks, helping customers:

•Accelerate growth and profitability

•Gain and keep competitive advantage

•Stay in front of the latest technology

Long term partnerships with the world’s leading solutions providers combine with SCC’s services capabilities to create a rapid return on an investment in IT. It has an enviable track record of successfully helping European-based companies and Government organisations better manage their technology infrastructure, remove cost and create business advantage.

Visit us on stand 8A and find out about our Data Centre services or go to www.scc.com.

Address

James House

Warwick Road

Birmingham

Telephone: +44 (0)8453 511 157