This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



As a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in Utilities & Infrastructure, Industries & Machines Manufacturers, Non-residential Building, Data Centres & Networks and in Residential.

APC by Schneider Electric products, solutions and services are an integral part of the Schneider Electric IT portfolio. APC solutions include uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), precision cooling units, racks, physical security and design and management software, including APC's InfraStruXure® architecture, the industry’s most comprehensive integrated power, cooling, and management solution.

www.schneider electric.com

www.apc.com

Address

Key Point, 3 - 17 High Street, Potters Bar

Hertfordshire

Telephone: 0800 2799254

Email: supportuk@apc.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SchneiderITUK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/APCbySchneiderElectric