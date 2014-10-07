This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 1979, Seagate is the leading provider of hard drives and storage solutions.

From the videos, music and documents that we share with friends and family on social networks, to servers that form the backbone of enterprise data centres and cloud-based computing, to desktop and notebook computers that fuel our personal productivity, Seagate products help more people to store, share and protect their valuable digital content.

Seagate offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of hard disc drives, solid state drives and solid state hybrid drives. In addition, the Company offers an extensive line of retail storage products for consumers and small businesses, along with data recovery services for any brand of hard drive and digital media type.

Seagate employs more than 50,000 people around the world.

Specialties

External Storage, Internal Storage, Cloud Storage, Small Business Storage, Portable Storage, Networking, Home Entertainment, Storage Solutions

Address

LACIE ltd

Power Road Studios

114 Power Road, Chiswick

London

Telephone: +44 844 880 6896

Email: sales.uk@lacie.com

Website: http://www.seagate.com