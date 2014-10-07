This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Founded in 1991, Securstore has spent over 20 years protecting enterprises of all sizes with its market leading Cloud Backup & Recovery solutions.

Securstore has been PC Pro recommended in 2011, ITPRO Recommended in 2012, and PC Pro A-Listed and PC Advisor awarded in 2013. It was also awarded Asigra Partner of the Year for 2012.

Whether deployed in a public, hybrid or private cloud environment, Securstore Cloud Backup & Recovery guarantees the cost effective protection of an organisation’s sensitive data without compromising on recovery and security; the core essence of its solution.

Completely scalable and compatible with all IT systems, Securstore’s solution ensures total business continuity while aligning the lifespan of data with a company’s budget and infrastructure requirements.

Securstore is compliant with all international data regulations (ANAB, Sarbanes Oxley, DPA and HIPPA) and has full ISO 27001 accreditation from the British Standards Institute (BSI). Data is encrypted at all times and the company undergoes regular audits to verify its security practices.

With full 24/7 technical support, Securstore protects organisations across the world in every sector, including financial, legal, engineering, retail and manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.securstore.com.

