SEH is a manufacturer of high quality network solutions. With over 20 years of experience in printing and networks we possess broad and profound solution skills in these areas for all types of business environments:

- The most comprehensive print server portfolio for all types of networks and all types of printers, copiers, and scanners.

- Network print appliances for scalable and cost-efficient spooling solutions.

- myUTN USB device servers for accessing USB devices via the network.

We develop and manufacture all products at our headquarters in Germany. Worldwide distribution is via our US and UK subsidiaries and an extensive network of partners, distributors, and resellers.

In development and sales, we closely co-operate with many leading printer manufacturers, including CITIZEN, ENCAD, EPSON, HP, KONICA MINOLTA, KYOCERA DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS, MUTOH, OCÉ, OKI, PSi, ROLAND, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA TEC, UTAX, and ZEBRA.

Address

SEH Technology UK Ltd

The Sussex Innovation Centre

Science Park Square

Falmer, Brighton

Telephone: 01273 234681

Email: info@seh-technology.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEH__Technology

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sehtech

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/seh-technology-ltd-uk-?trk=tabs_biz_home