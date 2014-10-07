This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



ServerSpace provides bespoke hosting, infrastructure and cloud solutions to a variety of organisations across the globe.

We offer high-quality managed and colocation packages all individually designed and built with our clients’ needs and requirements at heart, working closely with them every step of the way.

This collaborative approach allows us to build flexible, tailor-made solutions allowing our clients to focus on their core operations, and be confident their hosting and infrastructure needs are in safe hands.

Our approach is underpinned with a commitment to providing round-the-clock support, the highest levels of customer service possible, and a promise to never sell our clients something they don’t need.

Come and see us at IPEXPO 2012 on stand A64 and discover how we can design a bespoke, cost-effective system to meet your hosting and infrastructure needs.

Address

93-95 Borough High Street

London

Telephone: 0207 129 7005

Email: sales@serverspace.co.uk

Twitter: http://twitter.com/serverspaceuk

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ServerSpaceUK

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/serverspace-limited