This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



ServiceNow is the enterprise IT cloud company. We transform IT by automating and managing IT service relationships across the global enterprise. Organizations deploy our service to create a single system of record for IT and automate manual tasks, standardize processes, and consolidate legacy systems. Using our extensible platform, our customers create custom applications and evolve the IT service model to service domains inside and outside the enterprise. ServiceNow transforms IT from the department of no to the department of now.

Address

ServiceNow UK&I

3rd Floor, Future House

The Glanty

Egham, Surrey

Telephone: +44(0)1784 221600

Email: salesuk@servicenow.com

Website: http://www.servicenow.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/servicenow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/servicenow