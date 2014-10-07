This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Since 2000, Signify have helped organisations secure their computer networks. Signify provide a secure alternative to passwords that safely enables remote access to systems and information by delivering two-factor authentication as an on-demand hosted/cloud service.

Signify have outstanding reputation for delivering secure, reliable and flexible two-factor authentication which is quick and easy to deploy. Signify has ISO27001 certification.

With a dedicated team focused purely on running a high quality hosted service, Signify radically lowers the total cost of ownership and simplifies the deployment of two-factor authentication.

Signify is an Accumuli company. Accumuli is a leading, rapidly growing, UK-based independent specialist in IT Security.

Accumuli specialises in value-added solutions and services to help organisations secure their business against the ever-increasing threat landscape. Accumuli's solutions and services secure IT infrastructure, remove complexity of security management, provide real time security intelligence and reduce total cost of implementation and on-going management. Accumuli achieves this through a combination of Technology, Professional and Managed Services, underpinned by its highly experienced, highly skilled employees.

Accumuli's global customer base consists of companies of all sizes across an expanding range of industry sectors, including financial services, utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing and government.

Accumuli is a public company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with offices in Basingstoke, Leeds and Cambridge.

Address

Endeavour House

Chivers Way

Histon

Cambridgeshire

Telephone: +44 (0)1223 472 572

Email: marketing@signify.net

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/57009?trk=companies_home_ycp_logo_signify