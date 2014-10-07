This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Siklu builds Gigabit wireless backhaul solutions operating in the 60, 70 & 80 GHz millimeter waves bands. Based on a unique all-silicon design that reduces price and increases reliability, Siklu’s radios are ideal for macro and small cell backhaul, fiber extension and business service connectivity. The field-proven radios are a top choice of tier-1 operators for Gigabit backhaul worldwide, and thousands of units have been sold, deployed and are operating solidly in all weather conditions.

Address

43 HaSivim St

Petach Tikva

Telephone: 0044 7767 815747

Email: info@siklu.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Siklu_mmwave

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/782847?trk=tyah