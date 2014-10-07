This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



SGP Technologies is the manufacturer of Blackphone, the best privacy oriented Android phone for personal and enterprise use. Formed as a joint venture between the internationally recognized secure communications provider, Silent Circle, and award-winning Spanish mobile device manufacturer, Geeksphone, SGP Technologies is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with major operations in Madrid and Washington, DC, and cities throughout Europe, East Asia, and North America. For more information on Blackphone, please visit https://www.blackphone.ch.

Address

Route François-Peyrot,

10-12-14 3ème Étage

Le Grand-Saconnex

Telephone: +1 (202) 499-0886

Email: cpiry@blackphone.ch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blackphone_ch