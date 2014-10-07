This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Silicon Safe Ltd is a UK company that develops hardware solutions that prevent bulk identity theft during a cyber-attack.

The company is Beta testing its first product, Password Protect, a patent pending password storage and authentication appliance, that prevents bulk identity theft from businesses.

Password Protect would have prevented the recent theft of 145 million credentials from eBay - guaranteed.

Email: info@siliconsafe.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/siliconsafe