This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Silicon Safe Ltd is a UK company that develops hardware solutions that prevent bulk identity theft during a cyber-attack.
The company is Beta testing its first product, Password Protect, a patent pending password storage and authentication appliance, that prevents bulk identity theft from businesses.
Password Protect would have prevented the recent theft of 145 million credentials from eBay - guaranteed.
Email: info@siliconsafe.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/siliconsafe