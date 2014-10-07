This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



To truly simplify IT in today’s virtualized data centers, the “data problem” must be addressed: ensuring performance, capacity, mobility, manageability, and protection of data without driving up CAPEX and OPEX. This requires new data architecture—one that takes a VM-centric approach, ensures adequate IOPS to fuel application requirements, and drives dramatic efficiency. SimpliVity’s Data Virtualization Platform delivered in commodity x86 building blocks simplifies IT infrastructure and operations, and uniquely enables data mobility and efficiency. SimpliVity reduces IOPS, capacity and bandwidth requirements, and provides native data protection, eliminating the need for separate hardware and tools—resulting in a 3x TCO savings.

Address

SimpliVity Headquarters

8 Technology Drive

Westborough, MA

Website: http://www.simplivity.com