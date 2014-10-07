Smart421 Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Smart421 delivers high-end consultancy, integration and service management of business-critical systems for large enterprises operating in regulated markets. Its customers include Aviva, Telefónica UK Ltd (O2), Virgin Atlantic Airways, Association of Train Operating Companies (ATOC), Xchanging and Haven Power.

Smart421 has worked in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2011 and is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an AWS Direct Connect Partner. In 2013, Amazon conferred its top honours on Smart421 with AWS Big Data Competency and AWS Managed Services Partner Competency. The move meant Smart421 became the first and only Amazon UK partner to be awarded both AWS Competencies.

Among its recent engagements, Smart421 has been architecting and delivering solutions on the AWS Cloud for major enterprises including a UK power utility, a UK mobile telco, a major Insurance company and a UK retail bank.

Smart421 has been on the G-Cloud Framework since its inception in early 2012 and is listed on G-Cloud iii framework as an provider of Specialist Cloud Services approved by the Government Procurement Service.

Smart421 is part of the KCOM Group, a FTSE250 company with an annual turnover of over £0.4bn ($0.6bn), 1,800 staff and offices in major locations across the UK. For a complimentary 45-minute overview at your office or via conference call, please contact us today cloud@smart421.com

Address

North Felaw Maltings

48 Felaw Street

Ipswich

Suffolk

Telephone: 01473 421421

Email: cloud@smart421.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Smart421