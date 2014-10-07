This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



SNIA Europe is the single most powerful voice promoting and supporting the storage networking industry across EMEA. Our mission is to advance the interests of the storage industry by driving the evolution and adoption of storage standards and technologies, educating the market and influencing relevant EU and national policies.

SNIA Europe is a vendor-neutral organization that provides industry expertise and education on key storage technologies such as: Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Storage, Data Management, Infrastructure Convergence and new Emerging technologies such as Flash and Software Defined Storage. We are an active association of vendors and channel partners who share a common interest in promoting the use of networked storage (and other associated aspects of information storage) within the IT community in Europe. For more information, visit www.snia-europe.org.

Address

Storage Networking Industry Association Europe

Erico House

93-99 Upper Richmond Road

London

Telephone: +44 20 8785 5555

Email: euroinfo@snia.org

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SNIA_Europe