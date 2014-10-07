This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Softcat is the leading provider of software licensing, hardware, security, storage and networking for UK Cloud Providers.

As the largest reseller to the UK hosting channel we provide specialist advice on pay-monthly licensing solutions from all the leading software vendors.

Visit the Softcat Partner Services Team at IP EXPO, stand C33 for specialist advice specific to Service Providers, Independent Software Vendors, System Integrators and Data Centres.

Address

Softcat Limited

Fieldhouse Lane

Marlow

Buckinghamshire

Telephone: 01628 403474

Email: spla@softcat.com

Website: http://www.softcat.com/what-we-do/service-provider-licensing

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=4357026&trk=myg_ugrp_ovr