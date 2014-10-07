This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

SoftIron is an enterprise technology innovation company based at the University of Southampton Science Park, UK. It's next generation enterprise computing products are focused on ultra-low-energy servers which re-write the rules of power consumption, reliability, robustness and performance, enabling massive cost savings and CO2 emission reductions.

Address

1 Venture Road,

Chilworth,

Hampshire,

Telephone: +44 33 02 23 23 02 / +44 77 36 72 40 49

Email: eugene@softiron.co.uk

Website: http://www.softiron.co.uk/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SoftIronNews