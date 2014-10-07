This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Solarflare is a leading provider of networking I/O products that bridge the gap between applications and the network—delivering improved performance, increased scalability and higher ROI. Solarflare develops solutions that transform the way applications use networks to deliver industry-leading acceleration for the most demanding scale-out compute environments such as high frequency trading, high performance computing, cloud, virtualization and big data. Solarflare’s ApplicationOnload Engine (AOE) moves application processing into the network adapter for fast, on-the-fly processing. Solarflare also offers two series of high-performance, low-latency 10GbE server adapters. Onload server adapters provide unmatched performance and scalability. They are also enabled to run OpenOnload® application acceleration middleware for ultra-low latency, high message rate performance and seamless application compatibility. Performant server adapters combine excellent performance with outstanding value across a wide range of application environments. The companys solutions are available from leading distributors and value-added resellers, as well as from Dell, IBM, and HP.
Address
7505 Irvine Center Drive
Suite 100
Irvine
CA
Email: info@solarflare.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/solarflare10g
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Solarflare/172271849489104
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/solarflare-communications