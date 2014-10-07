This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Solidsoft: Your Trusted Microsoft Advisor

Solidsoft delivers enterprise architectures and builds business applications for both the cloud and traditional environments. Leveraging our knowledge of Microsoft technologies such as .NET framework, Windows Server Azure Services platform coupled with AppFabric (PaaS), BizTalk Server, SQL Server, SharePoint Server, Team Foundation Server and System Center we provide world class solutions. Completing our on premise and off premise software + services picture we also offer advice on and delivery of Office 365.

Solidsoft is a four times award winning Microsoft Gold Partner, recognised for our skill and expertise not only in delivering solutions but also providing advice and guidance in assuring the best use of the Microsoft product set. Technical advisors to Microsoft, both for cloud and integration over a number of years, Solidsoft is now a member of the Microsoft Azure Inner Circle group of partners.

Our Services:

18 years’ experience of developing custom applications and integration solutions on the Microsoft platform ideally positions Solidsoft to help clients Architect, Build, Extend, Migrate, Integrate, Deploy and Support their business applications and business processes both on premise and in the cloud.

Solidsoft offer the following services:

Architecture, Discovery Workshops and Road Map Planning

Consultancy and Troubleshooting

Full Lifecycle Solution Development

Business Continuity Support

Skills Transfer

Address

Solidsoft Ltd

Grove House

Lutyens Close

Chineham Court

Telephone: 01256 375700