This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



At Spectra Logic we define, design and deliver innovative data protection through tape and disk-based backup, recovery and archive storage solutions. By igniting innovation we challenge expectations of the data protection market with intelligent, integrated, and simple to use backup and archive technologies.

Spectra’s T-Finity and T950 enterprise tape libraries achieved the highest rankings industry-wide and were named the market’s “Best in Class” products in the DCIG 2012 Big Data Tape Library Buyer’s Guide .

Throughout our 30-plus year history we have delivered high-density, feature rich storage with unmatched service and support to customers worldwide.

Address

Spectra Logic Corporation

Venture House

Arlington Square, Downshire Way

Bracknell

Telephone: +44 (0) 870 112 2150