Spiceworks
Founded in 2006, Spiceworks™ is the world’s largest and fastest growing social business network for IT. By combining free IT management software with a Facebook-like community, Spiceworks helps over 5 million IT professionals to discover, buy and manage £300 billion worth of technology products and services each year.
Address
Spiceworks Europe Ltd
Three Tuns House
109 Borough High Street
London
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3137 9823
Email: chrism@spiceworks.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Spiceworks
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Spiceworks
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/53454?trk=NUS_CMPY_TWIT