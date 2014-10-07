This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Spirent develops innovative IT testing solutions for the engineers working within the communications industry that allow them to evaluate the performance of the latest technologies, infrastructure and applications to be deployed worldwide.

For enterprise environments Spirent Axon enables IT professionals to validate the performance of applications, network devices and IT services by generating and analyzing traffic and modeling realistic application behaviours. Axon helps deploy new applications and services quickly and with confidence.

Address

Spirent Communications plc

Northwood Park

Gatwick Road

Crawley, West Sussex

Telephone: 01293 767 979

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/spirent

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/spirent

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/spirent-communications