Splunk® Inc. provides the engine for machine data™. Splunk software collects, indexes and harnesses the massive machine data continuously generated by the websites, applications, servers, networks and mobile devices that power business.

Splunk software enables organizations to monitor, search, analyze, visualize and act on massive streams of real-time and historical machine data. More than 4,000 enterprises, universities, government agencies and service providers in more than 80 countries use Splunk Enterprise to gain operational intelligence that deepens business understanding, improves service and uptime, reduces cost and mitigates cyber-security risk.

Address

Siena Court

The Broadway

Maidenhead

Berkshire

Telephone: 01628 509031

Email: emea_sales@splunk.com

Website: http://www.splunk.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/splunk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/splunk