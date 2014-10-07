This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

sTec provides enterprise-class, solid-state storage solutions to meet the most intensive performance, reliability and endurance requirements of today’s demanding data centers. The first company to develop solid-state drives (SSDs) for large-scale enterprise environments, sTec offers the widest range of flash-based storage solutions, available through direct, reseller and OEM distribution channels. These solutions optimize business performance by increasing storage utilization, reducing infrastructure costs and speeding access to business-critical applications.

sTec’s technology expertise and longevity in the market are driven by core technologies and unrivaled intellectual property assets, which include over 100 patent applications that are issued or pending. Some of the world’s largest and most demanding data centers rely on sTec solid-state storage solutions. Publicly traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol STEC, the company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, and has sales and support locations worldwide. www.stec-inc.com.

