This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Organisational objectives have not changed much over the years. The need to control costs, get the best return on investment and maximise productivity are as important now as they ever were. But the technologies that deliver those objectives have.

Visual collaboration solutions provide interactive endpoints that make voice, data and video conferencing easier, more engaging and more effective, delivering truly collaborative sessions that will change the way you work for the better.

Interactive displays with collaboration software from SMART Technologies, a Microsoft Technology Centre Alliance Program member, let everyone view, share and collaborate on documents on a large format display. The software makes it easy to share information, capture ideas and determine next steps. It features unlimited digital whiteboard space, the ability to write notes over any application, options for saving your work and integration with Microsoft® Exchange to instantly email session notes to all attendees. You can easily connect with dispersed teams and individuals enabling colleagues to fully participate in collaboration sessions from anywhere.

The newest addition to the product set is the SMART Room System for Microsoft Lync. An integrated, turnkey solution that combines SMART’s industry leading interactive displays with Microsoft Lync software to enable rich audio, video and data collaboration.

Steljes Limited is an innovative technology distributor of solutions which enable people to interact and communicate more effectively to improve productivity, save time and reduce costs. We have been sourcing products for over 25 years and are the UK and Ireland authorised distribitor of SMART Technologies.

Address

Bagshot Manor

Green Lane

Bagshot

Surrey

Telephone: 08450 724810

Email: info@steljes.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://uk.linkedin.com/company/steljes