Stonesoft Networks (UK) Ltd

Stonesoft protects valuable information and digital assets through integrated and centrally managed next generation firewall/VPN, intrusion and evasion prevention system technologies. Stonesoft’s product portfolio provides organizations the highest level of cyber security, investment protection, operational resilience, situational awareness, centralized command and control and resource optimization. Stonesoft's unified software core enables an adaptive and agile advantage, as well as cost efficiency over hardware- and blade-based competitors. Stonesoft has the highest customer retention rate in the industry due to low TCO, a flexible licensing model and overall customer service excellence. Stonesoft is widely recognized for its research of advanced evasion techniques (AETs) used in targeted cyber attacks. Leading independent test labs and analysts rank its products high in NGFW features, AET protection and manageability. Founded in 1990 and acquired by McAfee in 2013, Stonesoft is part of McAfee's Security Connected approach creating the world’s most comprehensive security offering.

